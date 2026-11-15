Exhibition at Bangla Sahib offers students glimpse into Sikh history

Rare paintings tracing Guru Nanak Dev’s life, travels and spiritual legacy are among the major attractions at a special exhibition, ‘Rabab to Nagar: Life & Legacy of Guru Nanak’, which opened at the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara complex on Saturday in collaboration with Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan.

The exhibition was inaugurated following an Ardas (prayer) by Ranjit Singh, head granthi of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), inaugurated the exhibition along with Jagdip Singh Kahlon, general secretary of the DSGMC.

Kalka said the exhibition had traditionally attracted devotees, particularly students, and encouraged families to bring their children so that the younger generation could learn about the lives, teachings and history of the Sikh Gurus.

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On display from November 14 to 25, the exhibition brings together an unusual collection of rare Janamsakhi paintings, miniature artworks, historical relics and artefacts, offering visitors a visual journey from the life of Guru Nanak Dev to the establishment of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh.

One of the most striking attractions is a specially commissioned miniature painting by internationally renowned artists, the Singh Twins — Amrit Singh and Rabindra Kaur Singh — who have been honoured with the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). The artwork depicts the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan.

Another notable work by Delhi-based artist Arpana Kaur portrays the legend of Panja Sahib, depicting the episode in which Guru Nanak Dev is believed to have stopped a boulder rolling down a hill with his hand.

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The exhibition also features rare Janamsakhi paintings illustrating different episodes from the Guru’s life, including his birth, childhood, the role of his midwife and his wedding procession. Collected from repositories across the world, these artworks offer glimpses into traditional visual interpretations of the Guru’s life and teachings.

Among the other significant displays is a miniature painting from the prayer book of Maharani Jindan, preserved at the India Office Library in London. Rare paintings by Lahore-based artists, sourced from the Punjab State Archives, are also part of the exhibition, although visitors will see digitised versions of these works.

A painting depicting the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, by Ahsan, the royal painter of Mughal Governor Shaista Khan, is another important attraction. The artwork was rescued from Gurdwara Nanak Shahi in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and brought to India by General JS Aurora.

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The exhibition also showcases works by noted painter Swaranjit Savi, including an artistic representation of Guru Nanak Dev attaining enlightenment, followed by paintings depicting episodes from his four Udasis — the extensive journeys he undertook in the eastern, western, northern and southern directions to spread his message.

The paintings trace Guru Nanak Dev’s life from his birth and childhood through his four Udasis, his teachings and his final years at Kartarpur Sahib, where he engaged in farming. The exhibition also features paintings depicting the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, as the Sikh community commemorates the 350th anniversary of his martyrdom this year.

The exhibition will remain open at the Bangla Sahib complex until November 25, after which it will travel to other locations in Delhi and outside the national capital.