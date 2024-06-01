 Exit polls predict clean sweep for NDA in Delhi for 3rd consecutive time, dominance in Maharashtra : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Exit polls predict clean sweep for NDA in Delhi for 3rd consecutive time, dominance in Maharashtra

Exit polls predict clean sweep for NDA in Delhi for 3rd consecutive time, dominance in Maharashtra

In 2014 and 2019 general election, BJP swept all 7 seats in Delhi

Exit polls predict clean sweep for NDA in Delhi for 3rd consecutive time, dominance in Maharashtra

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is slated to win 6-7 seats in Delhi. ANI file



ANI

New Delhi, June 1

The exit polls predicted on Saturday that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to make a clean sweep in the national capital for the third consecutive time and is expected to win most of the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is slated to win 6-7 seats out of the 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The opposition coalition led by Congress, INDIA bloc is expected to win 0-1 Lok Sabha seats.

In 2014 and 2019, BJP swept all 7 seats in Lok Sabha polls.

Today's Chanakya exit poll by News 24 predicted six seats for NDA and one for INDIA bloc in Delhi.

In Maharashtra, the exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA will win most of the seats while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 19-22 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 48.

The NDA is fighting as a Mahayuti tripartite alliance with BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that includes Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) among other regional parties.

According to News 18 exit polls, NDA will win 32-25 seats while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 15-18 seats in Maharashtra.

The Republic P Marg exit poll has also predicted a similar trend with NDA winning in 29 seats and INDIA bloc in 19.

However, according to the Times Now ETG exit poll, the NDA and INDIA bloc are in a close battle with the former expected to win 26 seats and the latter in 22.

In 2019, BJP won 23 seats in Maharashtra, its ally Shiv Sena (which was then undivided) won 18 seats, NCP (undivided) won four, and Congress and AIMIM each won a seat and an independent candidate won one seat.

In 2014 polls, the BJP and the Shiv Sena together clinched 41 out of the 48 seats, with the BJP winning 23 seats and the Shiv Sena 18. The Congress won two seats in 2014. Its ally, the NCP, won four seats. The AIMIM, in alliance with the VBA and independent candidates grabbed the remaining two seats.

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held across seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting will be held on June 4.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Maharashtra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha election

2
Haryana

Main water supply to be shut for 2 days in Faridabad

3
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: Punjab records 55.65 per cent voting, overall polling peaceful

4
Comment

Heed the cry from Khadoor Sahib

5
Punjab

Punjab: Farm unions queering the pitch for BJP

6
Himachal

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

7
Punjab

Liquor case for Rs 20... and your vote

8
India

Mother of Pune boy, who ran 2 techies over with Porsche, arrested for 'tampering with proof'

9
Himachal

Lok Sabha election 2024: Himachal Pradesh witnesses 67.14 per cent voter turnout

10
Himachal

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana Ranaut says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Predictions for 543 seats shortly

Exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha election

As per Today’s Chanakya, BJP will get 4 ± 3 seats in Punjab,...

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

The ruling AAP may win 2 seats and 'others' 3, projects News...

Exit polls predict BJP to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

BJP likely to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Exit polls

In Jammu and Kashmir, NDA expected to win 2-3 seats accordin...

'Opportunistic INDI Alliance' failed to strike chord with voters, 'regressive politics' rejected: PM Modi

'Opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike chord with voters', says PM Modi as exit polls predict NDA win

PM says 'he can say with confidence that people of India hav...

Exit polls are ‘psychological games’ played by Modi, results will be very different: Congress

Exit polls are ‘psychological games’ played by Modi, results will be very different: Congress

Several exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will retain p...


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024: 67.90 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh

​Serpentine queues of voters at colonies, villages in Chandigarh

6.59L Chandigarh voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for one person, one prepaid SIM to combat cybercrime

AAP’s Somnath Bharti vows to shave head if Modi retains PM’s post; Arvind Kejriwal says INDIA bloc to form next government

AAP’s Somnath Bharti vows to shave head if Modi retains PM’s post; Arvind Kejriwal says INDIA bloc to form next government

Mungeshpur temperature reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius due to malfunctioning sensor: IMD

Water crisis: Supreme Court to hear Delhi Government’s plea seeking release of surplus water from Haryana on Monday

Arvind Kejriwal to surrender on Sunday as Delhi court to pass order on his interim bail plea on June 5

Supreme Court to hear on June 3 Delhi government’s plea seeking direction to Haryana to release surplus water

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

4 booked for poll violence at Adampur in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election machinery all geared up to greet voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Drones deployed for surveillance on poll eve

‘Panja reference my mistake, Almighty, people will forgive me’: AMRITA WARRING

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire