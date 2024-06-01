Exit polls predict clean sweep for NDA in Delhi for 3rd consecutive time, dominance in Maharashtra

ANI

New Delhi, June 1

The exit polls predicted on Saturday that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to make a clean sweep in the national capital for the third consecutive time and is expected to win most of the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is slated to win 6-7 seats out of the 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The opposition coalition led by Congress, INDIA bloc is expected to win 0-1 Lok Sabha seats.

In 2014 and 2019, BJP swept all 7 seats in Lok Sabha polls.

Today's Chanakya exit poll by News 24 predicted six seats for NDA and one for INDIA bloc in Delhi.

In Maharashtra, the exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA will win most of the seats while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 19-22 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 48.

The NDA is fighting as a Mahayuti tripartite alliance with BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that includes Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) among other regional parties.

According to News 18 exit polls, NDA will win 32-25 seats while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 15-18 seats in Maharashtra.

The Republic P Marg exit poll has also predicted a similar trend with NDA winning in 29 seats and INDIA bloc in 19.

However, according to the Times Now ETG exit poll, the NDA and INDIA bloc are in a close battle with the former expected to win 26 seats and the latter in 22.

In 2019, BJP won 23 seats in Maharashtra, its ally Shiv Sena (which was then undivided) won 18 seats, NCP (undivided) won four, and Congress and AIMIM each won a seat and an independent candidate won one seat.

In 2014 polls, the BJP and the Shiv Sena together clinched 41 out of the 48 seats, with the BJP winning 23 seats and the Shiv Sena 18. The Congress won two seats in 2014. Its ally, the NCP, won four seats. The AIMIM, in alliance with the VBA and independent candidates grabbed the remaining two seats.

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held across seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting will be held on June 4.

