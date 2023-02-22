Expedite formation of college governing bodies, DU VC urged

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

The Delhi Government has raised concerns over the delay in the formation of fully functional governing bodies for 28 government colleges.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, requesting him to form governing bodies soon.

In the letter, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed concern that interviews for hiring professors were taking place without the full-fledged governing bodies.

Sisodia requested the Vice-Chancellor to put on hold the interviews taking place in the 28 colleges.

He said, “Given the gravity of the matter, governing bodies must be formed as soon as possible. I request the Delhi University to expedite the formation of fully functional governing bodies at all 28 government-funded colleges.”

“No interviews can take place in these 28 colleges without the formation of the governing bodies as the intent of the government of NCT of Delhi is to create mechanisms whereby the first priority is given to the absorption of existing ad hoc teachers,” Deputy CM Sisodia wrote.

The nominations for the governing bodies of the colleges were sent to Delhi University on January 28, but the matter was not discussed at an executive council meeting held on February 3.

In view of the delay, the Deputy Chief Minister had written to the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor on February 16, urging him to cancel the interviews for permanent posts until governing bodies were formed.

Sisodia had urged the university authorities to not take any financial decision without the approval of full-fledged governing bodies that would have adequate representation from the Government of NCT of Delhi.

“The delay in forming the governing bodies has resulted in Swami Shraddhanand College going ahead with interviews, subverting the policy of hiring ad hoc and temporary teachers. Further delays may lead to a crisis in the administration and governance of the colleges. The 28 colleges funded by the Government of NCT of Delhi are being operated by a truncated body that lacks any form of representation from the state government,” Sisodia added.