Expedite infra projects being taken up in Gurugram, GMDA CEO tells officials

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Chief Executive Officer Shyamal Misra chaired the 15th coordination meeting on Tuesday evening at the GMDA office here. Directives to expedite the resolution of issues pertaining to land acquisition, missing links, compensations, demarcations, etc., were issued by him to fast-track the infra development works being taken up by the body in Gurugram.

Various works pertaining to the construction of roads and laying of master services such as water supply, drainage network and sewerage, etc., are being carried out by the GMDA in the areas under its jurisdiction. To ensure prompt progress of the infrastructure-related development works being undertaken, the required measures to resolve the on-ground issues are being taken up by the GMDA on priority with the departments concerned.

The CEO outlined that any hindrances in such projects must be resolved at the earliest for the benefit of the public at large. He also added that wherever the hindrances had been resolved and land had been made available for acquisition, the GMDA’s divisions might take over the land where the clear possession was available and commenced the pending works without any delay.

Advertisement

He also said matters of compensation and issues of encroachment must be taken up in a timely manner by all departments. He directed the HSVP and the MCM to expedite all ongoing sewerage- and drainage-related projects being carried out by them. He added that coordination between the departments was integral to ensure the efficacy of all projects being taken up for the development of the city and regular meetings must be done to timely resolve any issues that might arise on ground.