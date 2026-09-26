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Home / Delhi / Expensive bridge screen stolen from new Barapulla III corridor

Expensive bridge screen stolen from new Barapulla III corridor

Rs 1,635-cr project loses its safety shield before opening

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:38 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Minister Parvesh Verma inspects the Barapulla flyover Phase 3 project in New Delhi. File photo
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Delhi is putting up infrastructure for public safety, but parts of it are disappearing before people even get a chance to use it.

Barely days before the opening of the Barapulla Phase III elevated corridor, thieves cut away and removed around 20 metres of the steel-framed bridge screen installed along the corridor near Mayur Vihar. The missing structure is designed to protect people using the adjoining cycle track and pedestrian facilities, besides helping contain traffic noise.

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The incident is more than another case of petty theft. It exposes a recurring vulnerability in Delhi's public infrastructure: expensive civic assets are being installed, stolen and then replaced at public cost, while the same pattern continues across roads, bridges and elevated corridors.

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Safety equipment become scrap

The Barapulla screen was made of mild-steel frames with polycarbonate sheets. Officials said the stolen section had been cut away from the structure. The PWD has reported the matter to the police, while additional night-time security is being planned for the corridor ahead of its scheduled September 29 opening.

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The timing makes the lapse particularly significant. The 3.5-km Barapulla III project, approved in 2014 and begun in 2015, was originally targeted for completion in 2017. Its revised cost has risen to about Rs 1,635 crore, from roughly Rs 1,261 crore.

That means the question is no longer only who stole the steel. It is why infrastructure carrying a substantial public investment can be dismantled without immediate detection.

Not an isolated theft

The Barapulla incident follows a pattern reported at other PWD locations. Roadside railings and divider grids have disappeared from several areas, including Laxmi Nagar, Delhi Gate, Sarai Kale Khan and around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Other incidents have involved street light cables and fittings. On Mathura Road, about 200 metres of cable and nine lights were reported stolen. Steel rods have also disappeared from a central verge on ITO Road.

Noise barriers along the Munirka and Rao Tula Ram Marg elevated corridor have reportedly been repeatedly targeted since 2014, forcing the department to replace stolen polycarbonate sheets.

Real cost is bigger than scrap value

For Delhi residents, every missing railing is potentially a safety gap; every stolen light is a darker stretch of road; and every removed barrier can mean another repair bill.

The immediate loss may be worth far less than the infrastructure itself. The larger cost comes from replacement, labour, inspection, police complaints and repeated maintenance, all funded from public money.

The recurring thefts therefore raise a policy question for the PWD: whether protecting completed infrastructure is being treated with the same seriousness as building it.

Barapulla III was designed to improve connectivity between Mayur Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan and includes dedicated facilities for cyclists and pedestrians. Its safety components are now themselves becoming a security concern before the corridor opens.

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