Experts, animal welfare bodies push for science-driven national policy to tackle stray dog menace

A cross-sector press conference on stray dog management held today brought together animal welfare organisations, legal experts, residents’ associations and public representatives to advocate for a science-driven national approach to address human-animal conflicts. The event highlighted the urgent need for humane management strategies, including sterilisation, vaccination and adoption, rather than culling.

Advertisement

Speaking at the conference, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury stressed the importance of compassion in animal management, citing international examples. “All dogs don’t bite. And you have to understand the beneficial needs of a dog and the benefits it brings,” she said. “Now, a country like Brazil has just passed legislation whereby any harm brought to dogs carries imprisonment of up to five years. It’s a clear message that cruelty will not be tolerated,” she said.

Advertisement

Chowdhury criticised administrative approaches in India, noting that many municipal corporations have relied on culling rather than the scientifically proven “sterilise and release” model. “Administratively, principal corporations have only taken steps to cull them and finish them. They haven’t done the requisite sterilisation and release,” she said.

Advertisement

Highlighting recent positive initiatives, she added, “On Valentine’s Day, Ministers Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya and Konda Surekha came on board, and we had a huge drive for dog adoption. As many as 30 indie dogs were adopted in a single day, all vaccinated and sterilised, including the pups I have personally taken over.”

Lawyer Aishwarya Singh emphasised that human safety and animal welfare are intrinsically linked. “The issue before us today is not merely about stray dogs. Awareness is the key,” she said.

Advertisement

Singh highlighted gaps in knowledge about rabies prevention and treatment, including post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). “Many healthcare workers don’t even know basic post-bite protocols. We need systematic awareness campaigns, better facilities and public education to ensure safety without harming animals,” she said.

MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called for stronger accountability and the use of technology in policy implementation. “If the government supports private entities working on stray animal welfare and leverages AI tools to monitor adherence to policies, we can improve implementation and outcomes. This will reduce conflict between citizens, administration, and animal lovers,” she said.

Film producer and animal welfare advocate Aditi Anand urged collaboration over polarisation. “People often label themselves as ‘lovers’ or ‘haters’ of dogs, but that binary thinking prevents solutions. After two decades of trying to push ABC programmes, the Supreme Court has now created an inflection point for humane dog population management. States must implement sterilisation and vaccination programmes effectively rather than just building shelters,” she said.

Anand noted that data from affidavits submitted by states to the Supreme Court show ABC coverage as low as 4-6% in several regions, far below the 70% target.