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Home / Delhi / Experts call for open mental health talk

Experts call for open mental health talk

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Mental health experts and healthcare professionals on Thursday called for breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, encouraging open conversations and strengthening community participation to improve access to mental healthcare, particularly through early intervention and preventive approaches.

Speaking at an ‘Illness to Wellness’ conference in New Delhi ahead of World Mental Health Day, Prof (Dr) Rajinder K Dhamija, Director, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), said people must be able to discuss mental health concerns and seek professional help without fear of stigma or judgement.

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“Mental health cannot be addressed only through clinical and curative medicine; prevention and wellness are equally important,” he said, stressing the role of families, institutions and communities in improving awareness and encouraging timely support.

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Former Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stressed the need to take mental health services beyond metropolitan cities. “India does not reside only in metropolitan cities; we also need to expand access in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and rural areas,” he said.

Bhushan highlighted initiatives such as Tele-MANAS and the involvement of frontline health workers, including ASHAs and ANMs, in early identification and referral. He also called for more people to be trained to provide basic counselling and psychosocial support, saying community participation was essential to improving mental healthcare.

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Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said families and workplaces should create supportive environments where people could discuss emotional struggles without fear of judgement.

Padma Shri Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Bagai stressed the need for a holistic approach involving physical activity, nutrition, adequate sleep, stress reduction and social connection alongside early diagnosis and intervention.

The conference, themed “Mind Matters: Nurturing & Strengthening Mental Health and Wellness”, featured sessions on mental wellbeing in workplaces, educational institutions and communities.

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