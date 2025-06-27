DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Experts emphasise sustainable real estate practices for smart cities

Experts emphasise sustainable real estate practices for smart cities

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:56 PM Jun 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Highlighting the critical role of aesthetics and women’s leadership in India’s urban growth story, senior policymakers and industry leaders at the 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention called for integrated infrastructure and sustainable real estate practices to build smart cities of the future.

Advertisement

Addressing the convention themed ‘Rise & Build: Women Transforming Real Estate for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, Parvesh Verma, Cabinet Minister, Government of NCT of Delhi, underscored that city beautification is vital to smart city development.

“Beautiful cities are key to smart cities, and women leaders and NAREDCO Mahi can play an important role in achieving this. The Delhi government is also developing the Yamuna riverfront, and we look forward to more such collaborations,” he said.

Advertisement

D Thara, IAS, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, emphasized the need for a shift from standalone housing projects to integrated infrastructure management. “We must move beyond just buildings and include sectors like water supply and green spaces for a sustainable habitat,” she said.

She proposed innovative ideas like ‘green tanks’ to harvest excess rainwater and urged developers to maintain transparency by providing documents on green measures and water availability.

Advertisement

NAREDCO Mahi President Smita Patil reiterated the organisation’s commitment to empowering women in real estate through its Saswat Nirman initiative, which focuses on sustainable development and green building practices.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts