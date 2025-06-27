Experts emphasise sustainable real estate practices for smart cities

Highlighting the critical role of aesthetics and women’s leadership in India’s urban growth story, senior policymakers and industry leaders at the 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention called for integrated infrastructure and sustainable real estate practices to build smart cities of the future.

Advertisement

Addressing the convention themed ‘Rise & Build: Women Transforming Real Estate for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, Parvesh Verma, Cabinet Minister, Government of NCT of Delhi, underscored that city beautification is vital to smart city development.

“Beautiful cities are key to smart cities, and women leaders and NAREDCO Mahi can play an important role in achieving this. The Delhi government is also developing the Yamuna riverfront, and we look forward to more such collaborations,” he said.

Advertisement

D Thara, IAS, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, emphasized the need for a shift from standalone housing projects to integrated infrastructure management. “We must move beyond just buildings and include sectors like water supply and green spaces for a sustainable habitat,” she said.

She proposed innovative ideas like ‘green tanks’ to harvest excess rainwater and urged developers to maintain transparency by providing documents on green measures and water availability.

Advertisement

NAREDCO Mahi President Smita Patil reiterated the organisation’s commitment to empowering women in real estate through its Saswat Nirman initiative, which focuses on sustainable development and green building practices.