Experts mull need to transform Sanskrit libraries at 3-day seminar on NEP-2020

A three-day seminar on the transformation of Sanskrit libraries in the context of National Education Policy-2020 for a developed India at 2047 concluded here on Friday. Organised under the aegis of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the Central Sanskrit University, the seminar focused on the digitisation, preservation and the integration of modern research methodologies in Sanskrit libraries.

Rambahadur Rai, Chairman, IGNCA, was the chief guest at the valedictory session and Shriprakash Singh, Director, South Campus, University of Delhi, was the guest of honour. The session was presided over by Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA.

Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Dean (Administration) and Director & Head, Kala Nidhi, IGNCA; RG Murali Krishna, Registrar, National Sanskrit University; and PM Gupta, university Librarian, were among those present at the event. Delivering the valedictory address, Rai emphasised Sanskrit’s profound role in India’s knowledge system, and raised concerns over the lack of scientific approaches in preserving Sanskrit libraries.

Citing the example of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, he highlighted the challenges in maintaining Sanskrit manuscripts and warned against their potential misuse.

He also questioned the lingering influence of Western and colonial frameworks on library classification systems, stressing the need to reclaim and preserve India’s intellectual heritage.

Joshi underscored the pivotal role of librarians in transforming Sanskrit libraries, asserting that meaningful change could only occur when librarians themselves embraced transformation.

He emphasised the need for libraries to create a welcoming and engaging atmosphere to attract readers.

Singh described Sanskrit as the carrier of Indian culture and pointed out historical efforts to weaken it.

He said Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had once advocated for the establishment of a Sanskrit commission, but the idea failed to materialise. Chandra Gaur highlighted the seminar’s significance in addressing the current state of Sanskrit libraries.

He stressed the need for a national Sanskrit consortia to connect all Sanskrit libraries and collectively work towards their advancement.

Krishna also spoke on the importance of library networking and collaboration.

The seminar, inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar, featured several guests, including BR Shankaranand, national organising secretary, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal; and Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice-Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Discussions over the three days covered themes such as library automation, Sanskrit and Indic digital repositories, Indian knowledge traditions, library networking, preservation of manuscripts, and the role of NEP-2020 in transforming Sanskrit libraries.