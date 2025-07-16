Experts push for campus counsellors, open dialogue with parents to tackle mental health issues in students

In the wake of the recent demise of a Delhi University (DU) student, mental health professionals are sounding the alarm on the urgent need for structured emotional support in universities.

They emphasise that every campus must have dedicated counsellors and that families need to engage in open, non-judgmental conversations with their children to effectively address the growing mental health crisis among youth.

“Many students suffer in silence,” says Deeksha Parthsarthy, psychologist at PSRI Hospital, adding that fear of judgment, stigma and confidentiality concerns or simply not knowing where to go often prevented them from seeking help even when they were struggling deeply.

According to her, students frequently internalise their emotional stress, thinking they must manage it alone or that their problems are not “serious enough” to deserve professional attention. In some families and communities, mental health remains a taboo subject, reinforcing the culture of silence.

Highlighting the vulnerable transition phases in a young person’s life, psychiatrist Dr Sneha Sharma noted that moving from school to college especially in metro cities could be emotionally overwhelming.

“Homesickness, relationship troubles, language barriers and cultural shifts can significantly affect mental health,” she said.

Sharma stresses the importance of parental support during these periods adding, “Families should maintain open lines of communication without being intrusive. Having regular, judgment-free conversations can go a long way in helping students feel safe and supported.”

Rishi Gupta, a South Delhi-based practitioner, believes the problem lies in the absence of institutional support. “Every university campus should have a professional, well-structured mental health framework, including counsellors, crisis intervention teams and accessible resources,” he said.

Gupta also advocates for culturally sensitive services and multilingual resources to support diverse student populations, including international students.

Elaborating on the role of faculty members in early detection of such issues, Dr Avneet Kaur Bhatia, a professor at IP College for Women, DU, emphasises that teachers are often the first to notice signs of distress.

“Changes in behaviour, falling grades or absenteeism are red flags and teachers should talk freely with the students on them,” she said.

She added, “While professors aren’t trained therapists, they can certainly act as the first line of support listening, observing and guiding students toward the help they need. A compassionate classroom can make all the difference.”

The call for change is clear — as mental health challenges rise on college campuses, institutions, families and educators must work together to ensure students are not left to navigate their struggles alone.