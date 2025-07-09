DT
Home / Delhi / Experts raise awareness on cybercrime

Experts raise awareness on cybercrime

Our Correspondent
gurugram, Updated At : 03:50 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora and others during the workshop on cyber awareness in Gurugram on Tuesday
In an effort to address the growing threat of cybercrime, Gurugram Police, in collaboration with Nagarro, NASSCOM, and GACS, conducted a cybersecurity awareness workshop on Tuesday. The event attracted over 100 cyber experts and aimed to equip participants with practical knowledge to prevent cybercrime.

The session delved into five major types of fraud plaguing citizens and enterprises. These included investment frauds, customs and parcel delivery frauds, vishing scams, task-based frauds and search engine scams.

CP Vikas Kumar Arora said cybercrime doesn’t target just one kind of person anymore. Anyone using a phone or the internet can fall victim. "Through sessions like this, we aim to help people understand how these frauds operate and the importance of reporting them quickly," he stated.

“The faster we act, the better the chances of stopping the damage. Cyber frauds don’t work because people aren’t smart. They work because they create fear, urgency, and confusion. The more aware people are of how these scams operate, the more confident they will be in recognising and avoiding them," added CP Arora.

Manas Human, Co-Founder and CEO of Nagarro said, "Cybersecurity is as much about people as it is about technology. If each one of us takes the cybersecurity message and passes it on to thousands of people in our circle, it would make a huge impact and stop a huge amount of cybercrime.

During this interactive session, participants engaged directly with the CP. A three-member committee was constituted on the spot to conduct research on traffic patterns in the locality.

