Explainer: Alarming rise in obesity cases weighing India down

A study published in The Lancet early this month predicted that 21.8 crore men and 23.1 crore women in India would be overweight by 2050. It projected that the prevalence of obesity would shoot up among adolescents or those between the ages of 15 and 24.

As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5, 24 per cent Indian women and 23 per cent men are overweight or obese, and since the number of overweight children in the country has also shot up tremendously, India now ranks second to China.

The Indian Council of Medical Research and NITI Aayog state that investing in adolescent nutrition is a national imperative and key to tackling the country’s rising obesity issue.

Why do the numbers on obesity matter?

The Lancet estimated that in 2021, India had the highest number of overweight or obese young people, surpassing China and the United States. It projected that 21.8 crore men and 23.1 crore women in India would be overweight by 2050, surpassing China.

The number of adults aged 25 and above diagnosed as “obese” increased between 1990 and 2021. The rapid increase in obesity among adolescents increases the risk of early onset of several diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension heart diseases, and certain types of cancer. It will also lead to more healthcare spending.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity is defined as an abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health.

Key factors driving the rise in such cases

The ICMR says there is a tendency among people to gain weight once mostly around the age of 20, and among women after childbirth because of less physical activity and excess calorie intake. Unhealthy, highly processed, high-fat, sugar and salt foods are the major reasons behind obesity.

Inadequate and improper sleeping habits, along with more hours of screen time spent on watching television and mobile phones, are strongly associated with weight gain in childhood, adolescence and adulthood. The ICMR also discouraged the intake of pizza, cookies, samosa and pastries, which have higher content of oil, sugar and fat.

Diet recommended by ICMR-NIN

ICMR-NIN recommended that packaged foods and foods containing excess oil, salt, sugar, added colours and other additives should be avoided. Regular yoga and physical activity are essential. In addition to these, consuming fruits, vegetables and pulses were equally important.

Interventions by govt to fight problem

The Health Ministry has partnered with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to develop and implement research programmes that integrate traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern science in managing lifestyle disorders like obesity.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a directive in July 2024, prohibiting “the sale of unhealthy foods in colleges.

The educational institutions were requested to implement the prohibition of sales of unhealthy foods in canteens. The FSSAI, in collaboration with the ICMR-NIN, has recommended mandatory labelling of high fat, salt and sugar foods to help consumers make informed choices and moderate their intake of unhealthy foods.