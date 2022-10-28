Eyeing net zero emissions, Delhi airport deploys 57 electric vehicles

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

In its pursuit to achieve net zero carbon emission status by 2030, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited-led enterprise, has deployed 57 electric vehicles (EVs) at the airport and its vicinity. With this, the Delhi airport has become the first airport in the country to deploy EVs in the airport ecosystem.

These EVs have been deployed as a part of the unique Green Transportation Programme that the DIAL announced during the World Environment Day in June.

The EVs would help in reducing approximately 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

As a part of the Green Transportation Programme, the DIAL has initiated the adoption of electric vehicles and drive out all diesel and petrol-run vehicles in a phased manner. In the first phase, the DIAL has placed the order for 64 electric vehicles for its airside and landside operations. Of these, the DIAL has received 57 EVs and deployed them on the airside and landside. Seven more EVs would be deployed soon.

Of these 57 EVs, 21 would be deployed on the airside and would be used by airside operations, airport rescue & fire fighting and AGL teams, while the remaining 36 would be used by various departments, including environment, horticulture and cargo on the landside.

For smooth adoption of electric mobility at the airport ecosystem, the DIAL has also set up 12 charging stations with 22 charging points at the airport.