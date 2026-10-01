The Delhi Police busted an alleged fake Apple/iOS technical support call centre operating from the Naraina Industrial Area and arrested seven persons. The accused used to allegedly target US citizens through fraudulent technical support calls and gift card transactions, officials said on Wednesday.

The call centre, allegedly operating under the name “Veptra” from B-68/1B, Third Floor, Naraina Industrial Area, Phase-II, was raided on September 25 following specific information.

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During the raid, Arun, owner of the call centre, his partner Salim and five callers were apprehended. The callers were allegedly found operating laptops with headphones and communicating with people in the US while using assumed English names, the police said.

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A case was registered at the Naraina police station on September 26 under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused allegedly ran a fake Apple/iOS technical support operation to target US residents. The callers allegedly contacted people through toll-free numbers and introduced themselves as Apple or iOS technical support executives, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar V Swami.

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The DCP said the callers allegedly told victims that their devices or systems had detected viruses, malware or pornographic content and created a sense of urgency by claiming that immediate technical assistance was required.

The victims were allegedly then persuaded to purchase gift cards on the pretext of resolving the purported technical problem. The callers allegedly obtained the gift card details or codes from the victims and passed them on to persons associated with the operation, the cop said.

During the examination of the seized laptops, the police found software such as Eyebeam, UltraViewer and AnyDesk installed. Call histories containing US-based numbers were also found, said the police.

The police seized five laptops, 12 mobile phones, two routers, six headphones, 10 credit/debit cards, five cheque books and an Audi A3 35 TDI car.

The accused have been identified as Arun (29) of Kakrola; Salim (28) of Kakrola; Nikhil (30) of Kakrola; Montu Singh (34) of Pitampura; Tanilo (26) of Kishangarh; Karan (28) of Uttam Nagar; and Vishal (29) of Sagarpur.

The police said further investigation was underway to identify the complete network, establish the source of the toll-free numbers, verify the persons contacted by the callers and examine the gift-card transactions. The seized digital evidence is being analysed and the money trail is also being traced.