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Home / Delhi / Fake Axis Bank IDs on WhatsApp lead Rajasthan cyber team to Delhi office, 83 detained

Fake Axis Bank IDs on WhatsApp lead Rajasthan cyber team to Delhi office, 83 detained

A case was registered at the Deeg cyber police station after Axis Bank’s Deeg branch manager Phool Singh filed a complaint on August 20.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:37 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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A credit card fraud investigation that began with a customer receiving a fake Axis Bank identity card on WhatsApp led the Rajasthan Police to a call centre in Uttam Nagar, where 83 persons, including 43 women, were detained.
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A case was registered at the Deeg cyber police station after Axis Bank’s Deeg branch manager Phool Singh filed a complaint on August 20. The complaint followed a customer being approached by Azamgarh resident Akash Rathore, who allegedly offered to arrange an Axis Bank credit card.

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When the customer sought identification, Rathore sent an Axis Bank visiting card and ID on WhatsApp. The customer shared these with an acquaintance working at a bank for verification. An Axis Bank vigilance check found both documents to be fake.

Rathore was subsequently arrested and taken on police remand. Based on information obtained during questioning, a Deeg cyber police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Virendra Pal reached Uttam Nagar.

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With technical and ground support from Delhi Police’s Cyber Dwarka and Uttam Nagar police, the team raided Anand Enterprises. The office and training staff were detained.

Preliminary questioning identified Saloni Mittal, 47, as the operator. She claimed the firm worked with RK PL Services, which had an agreement with Axis Bank for credit card services.

Cops are now examining the role of each of the 83 persons taken to Deeg for further legal action.

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