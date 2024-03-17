New Delhi, March 17
Senior AAP Leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday said the Enforcement Directorate has sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a fresh summons to join its probe in a “fake” case linked to the Delhi Jal Board.
“Nobody knows what this DJB (Delhi Jal Board) case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls,” she claimed at a press conference here.
Atishi said two summonses asking Kejriwal to appear before the federal agency next week were received hours after the Lok Sabha poll date announcement on Saturday. One of them is related to the excise policy case and the other to the DJB, she added.
The AAP leader charged that the BJP was using ED and CBI as its “goons” to finish off political opponents.
There was no immediate reaction from the ED and the CBI on this.
Kejriwal has also been issued a notice for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has skipped eight summonses in this case till now, terming them illegal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board
This is the second case registered under the anti-money laun...
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
PM Modi to address first NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh for 2024 polls along with Chandrababu Naidu
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan will also join the public meetin...
‘Fake’ case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says AAP leader Atishi on ED summons to Kejriwal
She claims this seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal...