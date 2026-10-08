Fake currency racket busted in Delhi, 4 arrested

The Delhi Police have busted an alleged fake currency syndicate with the arrest of four persons and recovered suspected counterfeit Indian currency notes with a face value of around Rs 10.5 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Pushkar Raj Purbia, alias “Doctor” (56), a property dealer from Jaipur; Gosai Ram (22) from Barmer; Sahil Kharb (28) from Sonipat; and Narendra Kumar (31) from Churu district in Rajasthan.

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According to the police, the operation began on September 30 when the team received information about the movement and supply of counterfeit currency in the Prashant Vihar area. A raid was conducted near Japanese Park, where Pushkar, Gosai and Sahil were apprehended.

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Suspected counterfeit Rs 500 notes and material allegedly used in their preparation were recovered from them. A case was subsequently registered at the Prashant Vihar police station under Sections 179, 180, 181 and 3(5) of the BNS.

During investigation, sustained interrogation and technical surveillance led them to Narendra Kumar, who was subsequently apprehended from Churu in Rajasthan.

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Searches at premises linked to the accused led to the recovery of printing equipment, digital devices and other material allegedly used in preparing counterfeit notes. The police said 21 bundles of suspected counterfeit Rs 500 notes, having a face value of approximately Rs 10.50 lakh, were recovered during the operation and subsequent investigation.

Among the other items seized were two colour printers, a paper-cutting machine, two HP laptops, a note-counting machine, screen-printing material, a desktop computer, monitors and a CPU. The police also recovered blank papers with ribbons and blank security papers carrying high-security features.

The police alleged that Pushkar was coordinating with other accused for the preparation and circulation of the suspected counterfeit currency. Gosai and Sahil allegedly procured material and arranged rented accommodation in Sonipat for preparing the notes, while Narendra was allegedly involved in procuring material and learning the process.

The police said the digital devices recovered from the accused were being examined to establish the extent of the network.

Further investigation is underway to identify the source and intended destination of the suspected counterfeit currency, trace its circulation network and identify other persons allegedly involved in the racket.