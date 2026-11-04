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Home / Delhi / Fake DTU admission racket busted, 3 held

Fake DTU admission racket busted, 3 held

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police have busted a fake admission racket operating in the name of Delhi Technological University (DTU) and arrested three persons, including the alleged mastermind, who impersonated a university staff member to cheat students and their families, officials said on Tuesday.

The police said two of the accused, who were absconding, were apprehended from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on October 26 following technical surveillance.

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The incident came to light after Dr Kritika Joshi approached the police, alleging that she had been cheated of approximately Rs 8.50 lakh on the pretext of securing admission for her daughter to DTU.

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An FIR under Sections 318(4), 336, 338(3), 340(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Shahbad Dairy police station.

According to the police, the complainant was allegedly lured through online advertisements and induced to make payments on false assurances that admission to the university could be arranged.

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Considering the seriousness of the case, the DCP (Outer North) constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). During investigation, the team apprehended the alleged mastermind, identified as Yashraj Bajpai, who had allegedly impersonated a DTU staff member and claimed that he could arrange admissions to the university.

During police remand, Bajpai allegedly disclosed the involvement of his associates, Sonu, alias Yuvraj, and Devender Singh. Both were subsequently traced through technical surveillance and arrested from Bhopal on October 26.

The other accused have been identified as Sonu, alias Yuvraj (32), a resident of Pune, Maharashtra, and Devender Singh (30), a resident of Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Bajpai is a resident of Lucknow.

The police said further investigation was underway to ascertain the specific roles of the accused, establish the complete modus operandi of the racket, trace the cheated money and identify other persons involved in the operation.

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