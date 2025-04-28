Fake Islamist plot hatched to extort money from Delhi businessman

A Delhi-based businessman approached the police on April 16 after he received a parcel containing a smart watch and human thumb along with a letter wherein a sum of Rs 5 crore as extortion money was demanded — which was delivered by a girl.

The police immediately registered a case under relevant Sections of the BNS and began probing the matter after forming a specialised team.

Sharing details, DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said, "The team analysed CCTV cameras at different locations to trace the girl who delivered the parcel. Finally, a route was prepared and the girl was identified and apprehended."

The girl turned out to be a minor and was sent to a juvenile observation home. During questioning, she revealed that Abhishek — an acquaintance of the victim — was behind it. The accused was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed to orchestrating the extortion plot with the help of his relative Sachin Jain.

Further probe revealed that Abhishek planned the ruse. The smart watch was meant to connect with the victim’s mobile phone, allowing the extortionists to track his movements. The artificial thumb was included to sow terror — with the letter falsely claiming that it belonged to the father of the girl who delivered the parcel, suggesting he had been harmed for non-cooperation.

The letter was written to create pressure and fear, warning the businessman against informing the police. It read: "You think you pay the police? We pay them 20 times more." In an attempt to create fear of an international terror link by some radical Islamist organisation, the accused made sure that the threatening letter also had "Quranic verses" written on it.