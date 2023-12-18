Fake medicine factory busted, owner arrested

New Delhi, December 17
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a fake medicine factory in the Gulabi Bagh area and arrested its owner, officials said on Sunday.
The fake factory was involved in the production of an anti-itching gel, Betnovate-N. The owner, identified as Avan Monga, earlier, used to manufacture unbranded products with his brother. Later, he set up his own factory and started making duplicate products of different companies.
According to a senior police officer, a team of the crime branch had received inputs that many duplicate cosmetics and medicines products were being manufactured by some entities in Gulabi Bagh.
During a raid at plot number 99, Gulabi Bagh Industrial Area, where the illegal production was going on, at least 57 cartons containing empty tubes and four cartons of tubes filled with the cream, raw materials and heavy machines were seized.
