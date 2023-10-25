Fake nursing attendants ‘duping’ senior citizens held

PTI

New Delhi, October 24

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday said it has arrested two men for allegedly posing as nursing attendants to rob ailing senior citizens of their valuables, police said.

The accused, Rinku Kumar alias Ankit Kumar alias Kallu (33) and Pramod Kumar (38) were arrested from their respective houses in Greater Noida and Bulandshahar of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The duo used to steal valuable items from the senior citizens in the garb of providing nursing attendant services at the patients' residences, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said.

Earlier this month, Rinku Kumar targetted an 85-year-old person in Patel Nagar by introducing himself as one Ankit Kumar and claiming to be a nursing attendant. He was employed on October 9 and fled away with cash and jewellery on October 11, Yadav said.

During interrogation, Rinku disclosed that used to retrieve the details of their potential victims through Justdial, a search engine directory. They used to target people looking for nurses for their elderly parents or ailing family members, the police said.