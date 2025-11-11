DT
PT
False alarm of 'RDX' in car triggers panic in Delhi's Bhogal

False alarm of ‘RDX’ in car triggers panic in Delhi’s Bhogal

A police team was dispatched to the area and checked the car, but found only carpets in sacks inside

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:29 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A call about the presence of “RDX” in a car in southeast Delhi’s Bhogal on Tuesday triggered panic in the area, police said. However, it later turned out to be a false alarm.

A local made a police call after noticing a car with a Jammu and Kashmir number plate parked in the area around 6 am, an officer said. A police team was dispatched to the area and checked the car, but found only carpets in sacks inside, the officer said.

“The owner of the vehicle has been identified and verified. No explosive material was found. The situation is normal,” he said.

While it happened, the area remained in a state of commotion.

The car was allowed to leave after verification of the driver’s credentials, police said.

