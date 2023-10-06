False cases being slapped to weaken Opposition, atmosphere of fear created: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI

New Delhi, October 6

False cases are being slapped in an attempt to subdue and threaten Opposition leaders and parties, and an “atmosphere of fear” has been created, which is not good for the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Friday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said this in response to reporters’ queries on the several raids carried out by Central agencies.

“We are seeing how false cases are being slapped in an attempt to subdue and threaten opposition leaders, opposition parties,” Kejriwal said.

In many instances, people are being “split” to induct them into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is not good for democracy, he charged.

Kejriwal’s comments came two days after senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money-laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.

Kejriwal also claimed that not only Opposition leaders, but many businessmen are “also being targeted”.

“An atmosphere of fear that has been created in the country, not just in politics, but also in business and trade and industry, this atmosphere of fear is not good for the country. A country cannot grow (like this). The country will not progress by playing this agency-agency game,” he said.

The Chief Minister was interacting with reporters during his visit to the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi.

