DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Families of Delhi Police cops injured during CJP protest recount ordeal

Families of Delhi Police cops injured during CJP protest recount ordeal

They also displayed a video that they claimed showed several miscreants pelting stones at police personnel during the violence

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:36 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Families of injured policemen address the media in New Delhi on Friday.
Advertisement

Families of Delhi Police personnel injured during the violence at the CJP protest shared emotional accounts of the incident at a press conference on Friday, alleging that police officers were brutally attacked while performing their duties.

Advertisement

Gunjan, a Delhi University student and daughter of a Sub-Inspector (SI) injured during the protest, alleged that her father was brutally assaulted while on duty.

Advertisement

She said her father, a former Indian Navy official who later joined the Delhi Police, was deployed at the front barricade at the main protest site. She alleged that on July 25, her father was dragged by a violent mob near the Jantar Mantar stage and was “nearly lynched”. She said he remained unconscious for nearly four hours at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital before colleagues brought him home later that night.

Advertisement

“He had four stitches on his head, his uniform was soaked on blood, this was the most traumatised part for the family,” she said while recounting the scene.

She further said that on the next day, people were calling the policemen villain on social media and those who injured the police officers were going to the Supreme Court to seek justice.

Advertisement

“We also contacted lawyers at the SC, and they assured that justice would be delivered to the family members of the injured policemen,” Gunjan added.

Echoing similar sentiments, the wife of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who was injured during the clash between Delhi Police and CJP protesters on July 25, said the sight of her husband returning home late that night with injuries was deeply distressing for her and their two-year-old daughter.

“The moment he returned home injured was incredibly painful and traumatic for both me and my daughter,” she said.

During the press conference, family members also displayed a video that they claimed showed several miscreants pelting stones at police personnel during the violence. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts