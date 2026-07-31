Families of Delhi Police cops injured during CJP protest recount ordeal

Families of Delhi Police personnel injured during the violence at the CJP protest shared emotional accounts of the incident at a press conference on Friday, alleging that police officers were brutally attacked while performing their duties.

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Gunjan, a Delhi University student and daughter of a Sub-Inspector (SI) injured during the protest, alleged that her father was brutally assaulted while on duty.

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She said her father, a former Indian Navy official who later joined the Delhi Police, was deployed at the front barricade at the main protest site. She alleged that on July 25, her father was dragged by a violent mob near the Jantar Mantar stage and was “nearly lynched”. She said he remained unconscious for nearly four hours at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital before colleagues brought him home later that night.

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“He had four stitches on his head, his uniform was soaked on blood, this was the most traumatised part for the family,” she said while recounting the scene.

She further said that on the next day, people were calling the policemen villain on social media and those who injured the police officers were going to the Supreme Court to seek justice.

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“We also contacted lawyers at the SC, and they assured that justice would be delivered to the family members of the injured policemen,” Gunjan added.

Echoing similar sentiments, the wife of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who was injured during the clash between Delhi Police and CJP protesters on July 25, said the sight of her husband returning home late that night with injuries was deeply distressing for her and their two-year-old daughter.

“The moment he returned home injured was incredibly painful and traumatic for both me and my daughter,” she said.

During the press conference, family members also displayed a video that they claimed showed several miscreants pelting stones at police personnel during the violence. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.