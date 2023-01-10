Anjali's family protests outside police station, alleges 'no help' from Delhi govt

New Delhi, January 10
After the admission by the accused about them being aware of someone trapped underneath the vehicle, family members of the deceased Anjali in Sultanpuri case are holding protest outside the police station.
They are demanding that Section 302 (Murder) be slapped against the accused.
Prem, paternal uncle of victim Anjali, said, “What else does the police need to add murder sections when the accused themselves have said that they continued to ride despite being aware of the fact that Anjali was stuck underneath the vehicle? The case should be transferred to the CBI.”
However, the Delhi Police have already said that they cannot add Section 302 without any motive.
Police have booked the accused under Section culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
No help from Delhi govt : Family
The family members of the 20-year-old Anjali claimed that there was no help from the Delhi government as promised by the Delhi CM and Deputy CM. The family members said that they had to take the ailing mother to a private hospital for dialysis. Prem, paternal uncle of Anjali, said, “My sister (Anjali’s mother) was admitted to the hospital for three days. However, no one came for any help. She has serious health issues.”
