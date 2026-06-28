Family plans son’s birthday, ends up mourning his death in Delhi

A family preparing to celebrate their son’s birthday was left mourning his death after he was allegedly killed in a road accident involving a speeding Thar near the Rajokri flyover in Southwest Delhi, the police said.

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The fatal crash occurred on the morning of June 25, when Sarthak Mattoo was travelling from Gurugram to Noida for work. The accused driver, identified as Apurv Singh (30), has been arrested.

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The police said they received a PCR call on June 25 reporting that a car had collided with a motorcycle, leaving the rider seriously injured.

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The victim, identified as Sarthak Mattoo (34), a resident of Gurugram, was rushed by a PCR team to Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case was subsequently registered at the Vasant Kunj South police station. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family members.

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During investigation, the police traced the alleged offending vehicle, Mahindra Thar, which was found to be registered in the name of a Bengaluru-based private company. The vehicle had been leased to Sagar Saha (29), an employee posted in Bengaluru.

During questioning, Saha told investigators that his friend, Apurv Singh, a resident of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Gurugram, was driving the SUV at the time of the accident, while he was seated in the front seat.

The police seized the offending vehicle and apprehended Apurv Singh, who works for a private firm. His medical examination was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital. Further investigation was underway.

According to the Delhi Police, the deceased was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Preliminary investigation suggests that Sarthak was riding behind the SUV when its driver allegedly changed lanes dangerously on the highway. The biker rammed into the left side of the vehicle.

As per the family, Sarthak had left home for work around 6:30 am on the day of the incident. Keeping his safety in mind, the family had bought him a high-quality helmet.

Speaking to the media, Sarthak’s father Surender Mattoo said the family came to know about the accident through one of his son’s office colleagues. He said a passerby noticed Sarthak lying injured on the road. He checked his phone and found that the last call was from his office. The passerby then contacted Sarthak’s colleague and also informed the PCR. The colleague called the family around 7.30-7.45 am and informed them about the accident.

“By the time we reached Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, my son had died. The accused left him lying on the road. The least they could have done was take him to the hospital,” Surender alleged.

He further claimed that he was informed that two people were inside the Thar at the time of the incident. He demanded strict action against those responsible.

Surender said, “My son was wearing a helmet. Look how sturdy it is and look at the scratches on it. I cannot even bring myself to show the condition of his clothes. It is too painful.”

Surender also raised concerns over the timing of the SUV driver’s medical examination. He alleged that his blood sample was collected around 50 hours after the accident. He asked what traces of alcohol could be found in the blood after a delay of 50 hours?

“It is his son’s birthday today. He would have turned 34 today. Instead, we are mourning his death. He was my only son,” Surender said.