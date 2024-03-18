Fans benefit from extended Metro timings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) extended its operating hours to accommodate spectators attending the Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket tournament final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

This decision was aimed at ensuring the smooth movement of fans after the match, and a large number of spectators did avail themselves of the extended service after the final, won by RCB.

The DMRC announced the extension of Metro services from the adjacent Delhi Gate station (on the Violet Line) until 12.15 am following the conclusion of the WPL final on Sunday in a post on X.

“Services were made available till terminal stations on all the lines,” it added.

