icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Faridabad cop caught accepting bribe to release confiscated bike

Faridabad cop caught accepting bribe to release confiscated bike

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:53 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Gurugram police.
Advertisement

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Faridabad has arrested a head constable posted at the Sector 7 police chowki while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 from a man for the release of his motorcycle. An FIR has been registered at the ACB police station.

Advertisement

According to the ACB, Somdutt’s motorcycle went missing from the Sector 7 area on May 4. The vehicle was financed and some instalments were overdue. When he could not locate it, he lodged a complaint.

Advertisement

During the inquiry, it emerged that the motorcycle had not been stolen. Employees of the finance company had seized it and parked it at their yard in Sikri due to the pending instalments.

Advertisement

The police later brought the motorcycle to the police station and informed the complainant. It is alleged that when Somdutt went to collect the vehicle, Head Constable Ranbir demanded money from him. After facing repeated demands over the past three to four days, Somdutt approached the ACB.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid a trap. On Saturday morning, the complainant was given Rs 2,500 and sent to the police station.

Advertisement

As soon as the head constable accepted the money and put it in his pocket, the ACB team waiting outside swooped in and caught him red-handed. A senior ACB official said the accused was being questioned.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts