Faridabad cop caught accepting bribe to release confiscated bike

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Faridabad has arrested a head constable posted at the Sector 7 police chowki while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 from a man for the release of his motorcycle. An FIR has been registered at the ACB police station.

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According to the ACB, Somdutt’s motorcycle went missing from the Sector 7 area on May 4. The vehicle was financed and some instalments were overdue. When he could not locate it, he lodged a complaint.

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During the inquiry, it emerged that the motorcycle had not been stolen. Employees of the finance company had seized it and parked it at their yard in Sikri due to the pending instalments.

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The police later brought the motorcycle to the police station and informed the complainant. It is alleged that when Somdutt went to collect the vehicle, Head Constable Ranbir demanded money from him. After facing repeated demands over the past three to four days, Somdutt approached the ACB.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid a trap. On Saturday morning, the complainant was given Rs 2,500 and sent to the police station.

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As soon as the head constable accepted the money and put it in his pocket, the ACB team waiting outside swooped in and caught him red-handed. A senior ACB official said the accused was being questioned.