Faridabad cops arrest 2 for cyber fraud

The Faridabad police have arrested two persons accused for duping people of Rs 3,22,000 by luring then on the promise of huge profits through Telegram tasks. Both were sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court.

According to the police, a resident of NIT-5, Faridabad, had filed a complaint that he received a link on his WhatsApp on November 15, 2025, to join a Telegram group. Under the guise of various tasks, the fraudsters tricked him into transferring Rs 3,22,000 to various bank accounts. When the victim demanded his money back, the accused declined. A case was registered at the Cyber Police Station, NIT.

The cyber police on Monday arrested Om Prakash, a resident of Binsar village, and Devendra of Ram Dev Nagar in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

“During interrogation, it came to light that Om Prakash had opened a bank account in his sister’s name and made it available to his accomplice Devendra. This account received Rs 45,000 of the fraudulent proceeds. They were produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody,” said Yashpal, a police spokesperson.