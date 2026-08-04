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Home / Delhi / Faridabad cops honoured for arresting 129 cybercriminals, recovering Rs 92 lakh in July

Faridabad cops honoured for arresting 129 cybercriminals, recovering Rs 92 lakh in July

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Faridabad, Updated At : 05:02 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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DCP Himadri Kaushik honours a police official in Faridabad.
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Teams from the cyber central police station of the Faridabad police successfully solved 42 cases and arrested 129 fraudsters in July. The accused were arrested following raids conducted across several states, including Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana.

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A Faridabad police spokesperson said that during July, teams from the cyber central police station not only took sustained action against cybercriminals but also recovered around Rs 92 lakh for victims of cyber fraud. Twelve police officers and personnel who delivered outstanding performances during the period were honoured with letters of appreciation by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Himadri Kaushik on Monday.

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Addressing the officers and personnel, DCP Kaushik said cybercrime had spread beyond geographical boundaries, with fraudsters targeting people across different states and even abroad through the internet and social media. Tracking down such criminals, she added, was a challenging task.

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“The dedication, hard work and professional competence demonstrated by the cyber central police station teams in arresting 129 cybercriminals during July are commendable. This achievement has significantly weakened cybercrime networks,” DCP Kaushik said.

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