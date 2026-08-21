Faridabad father-son held for extortion over fake rape threat

The Faridabad police arrested a father and son for extorting money through threats of a false rape case. The accused assaulted a local man, abducted him, threatened to frame him, and stole cash and cheques.

Advertisement

Rohit Upadhyay, a resident of Nahar Singh Colony in Ballabgarh, filed the official complaint. He stated that he befriended his neighbour, an auto-rickshaw driver named Harkesh, four years ago. Rohit helped Harkesh’s daughter Anju secure a job at a company, and the pair subsequently grew closer.

Advertisement

On July 5, which was his birthday, Rohit visited a hotel with Anju. Anju’s brother Karan arrived at the hotel an hour later with an associate. They created a commotion, forced Rohit into an auto-rickshaw, and took him to their home in Shiv Harijan Colony. The attackers assaulted Rohit and threatened to falsely implicate him in a rape case. During this ordeal, Harkesh transferred 80,000 rupees from Rohit’s mobile phone to Anju’s account.

Advertisement

“Karan and his associate took me to my home, retrieved my chequebook, and returned to their residence. They forced me to fill out and sign a cheque for 50 lakh rupees and obtained my signatures on five blank cheques. They pressured me to pay the 50 lakh rupees, and upon my failure to do so, they lodged a rape case against me,” Rohit stated in his complaint.

“The Kotwali police investigated the serious matter and arrested the accused Harkesh and his son Karan. The investigation revealed that Harkesh, his son Karan, and another individual hatched a plan to extort money from Rohit. The police produced the accused in court. The court remanded Harkesh to police custody for one day and sent Karan to judicial custody. We are trying to catch the remaining suspects,” said the spokesperson for Faridabad police.