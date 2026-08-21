DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Faridabad father-son held for extortion over fake rape threat

Faridabad father-son held for extortion over fake rape threat

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:35 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in the custody of the Gurugram police.
Advertisement

The Faridabad police arrested a father and son for extorting money through threats of a false rape case. The accused assaulted a local man, abducted him, threatened to frame him, and stole cash and cheques.

Advertisement

Rohit Upadhyay, a resident of Nahar Singh Colony in Ballabgarh, filed the official complaint. He stated that he befriended his neighbour, an auto-rickshaw driver named Harkesh, four years ago. Rohit helped Harkesh’s daughter Anju secure a job at a company, and the pair subsequently grew closer.

Advertisement

On July 5, which was his birthday, Rohit visited a hotel with Anju. Anju’s brother Karan arrived at the hotel an hour later with an associate. They created a commotion, forced Rohit into an auto-rickshaw, and took him to their home in Shiv Harijan Colony. The attackers assaulted Rohit and threatened to falsely implicate him in a rape case. During this ordeal, Harkesh transferred 80,000 rupees from Rohit’s mobile phone to Anju’s account.

Advertisement

“Karan and his associate took me to my home, retrieved my chequebook, and returned to their residence. They forced me to fill out and sign a cheque for 50 lakh rupees and obtained my signatures on five blank cheques. They pressured me to pay the 50 lakh rupees, and upon my failure to do so, they lodged a rape case against me,” Rohit stated in his complaint.

“The Kotwali police investigated the serious matter and arrested the accused Harkesh and his son Karan. The investigation revealed that Harkesh, his son Karan, and another individual hatched a plan to extort money from Rohit. The police produced the accused in court. The court remanded Harkesh to police custody for one day and sent Karan to judicial custody. We are trying to catch the remaining suspects,” said the spokesperson for Faridabad police.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts