Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Faridabad: Gang of fraudsters busted, 12 land in police net

Faridabad: Gang of fraudsters busted, 12 land in police net

The Faridabad police have arrested 12 persons, including 10 women, for cheating people on the pretext of offering them fake credit card limit increases. The accused were running a fake call centre in Delhi’s Janakpuri West area. Fifteen mobile phones...
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:08 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
The accused in custody of the Faridabad police.
The Faridabad police have arrested 12 persons, including 10 women, for cheating people on the pretext of offering them fake credit card limit increases. The accused were running a fake call centre in Delhi’s Janakpuri West area. Fifteen mobile phones and 12 devices were recovered from them.

The accused were identified as Abdul Wahid, Sakshi Negi, Dipika, Babita, Samra, Priya Mehra, Komal, Jyoti Bharti, Amisa, Sonam Kaur, Parmeet Kaur and Chanchal.

A Ballabhgarh resident had filed a complaint, stating that he had received a call from an unknown number and the caller introduced himself as a bank employee. On the pretext of increasing the credit card’s limit, the person asked him for the credit card number and OTP. After a while, he realised that Rs 49,712 was deducted from his credit card and when he tried to call back, the fraudster did not answer it. The next day he called him and lured him into making further payments. The victim again gave him the credit card details and OTP, following which Rs 33,825 was deducted from his account. He then approached the police.

An FIR was registered at the cybercrime police station (Central Faridabad).

“It has been revealed that Khushal is the mastermind. He is on the run. He had rented out a flat in Janakpuri, where he had been running this centre since last year. He would give salary ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month to all the accused. We have taken Abdul and Chanchal on five days’ police remand while others have been sent to judicial custody,” said a police spokesperson.

