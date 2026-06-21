Faridabad man dies after drinking packaged drink to break fast

A 33-year-old man from Faridabad died after allegedly falling seriously ill shortly after consuming a packaged fruit drink while breaking his fast, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. However, authorities said the exact cause of death will only be known after the post-mortem report is received.

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The deceased has been identified as Ankush, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Faridabad. According to family members, he was observing a fast on Thursday and consumed a packet of Frooti along with other family members while breaking it at home. Soon after drinking the beverage, Ankush reportedly complained of severe stomach pain and began vomiting. His condition deteriorated rapidly, relatives told the police during questioning.

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Alarmed by his worsening health, family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Doctors there referred him to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital because of the seriousness of his condition. After examining him, doctors at the civil hospital advised that he be shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital for advanced medical care and further treatment.

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However, before he could be taken to the national capital, Ankush’s condition worsened further and he died while being transported, according to his family members.

The Khedi Pul police station SHO Devendra Singh said the police received information from Sarvodaya Hospital at around 1.30 am regarding the death. During preliminary questioning, the family informed the police that Ankush had fallen ill after consuming the packaged drink while breaking his fast. A formal complaint has been recorded and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

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Police officials have urged people not to jump to conclusions until medical findings are available. Investigators said the post-mortem report will determine whether the death was linked to food poisoning, a pre-existing medical condition, contamination, an adverse reaction, or any other possible cause.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, while authorities await forensic and medical reports to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the tragic death and to determine the precise cause behind the incident.