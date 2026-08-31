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Home / Delhi / Faridabad MC official transferred

Faridabad MC official transferred

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Faridabad, Updated At : 11:32 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Some faculty members reportedly made false claims and adopted dishonest means to secure promotion to the Professor scale. Representational photo
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Making allegedly objectionable remarks against a councillor has cost Ombir Singh, a Superintending Engineer (SE) with the Faridabad Municipal Corporation, dearly. Following mounting protests over the issue, the state government issued his transfer orders on Sunday. Ombir Singh, who had been posted in Faridabad for nearly 37 years, has been transferred from Faridabad to Yamunanagar.

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Members of the Purvanchal community called a panchayat on Sunday evening regarding the matter. Ahead of the panchayat, SE Ombir Singh released a video in which he expressed his views and apologised with folded hands. He said he had no intention of hurting anyone’s feelings. He also stated that he was unaware of the audio that sparked the controversy.

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