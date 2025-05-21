Faridabad Mini-Secretariat receives hoax bomb threat

Panic gripped the Mini-Secretariat in Sector 12 of Faridabad on Tuesday after the administration received information about a bomb on the premises. The threat was sent to the official mail of Faridabad DC .

Security agencies immediately became alert after receiving the threat mail and the entire building was evacuated. The entire premises were sealed after the employees were immediately asked to leave the office. After a long search, the threat turned out to be a hoax.

According to DC Vikram, he received a threat mail around 6:30am on Tuesday, following which the police teams, along with bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad, crime team, cyber staff, started a search operation.

“The information received through email proved to be a mere rumour. The administration will ensure strict action against those who spread such rumours,” said DC Vikram Singh. — OC