icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Faridabad police arrest 2 men accused of firing, extortion after encounter

Faridabad police arrest 2 men accused of firing, extortion after encounter

One of the two accused is shot in the leg during the encounter and is admitted to hospital

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 08:09 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose.
Advertisement

The Faridabad police have arrested two men accused of firing and extortion following an encounter.

Advertisement

The accused had allegedly fired at BJP leader Vinod Bhati's office and demanded Rs 50 lakh in extortion.

Advertisement

One of the two accused was shot in the leg during the encounter and was admitted to hospital. The police seized a pistol and impounded a motorcycle.

Advertisement

According to the police, the accused were identified as Anil alias Khan Gurjar, a resident of Machhgar village; and Manish, a resident of Chandawali village in Faridabad. Gurjar, who was injured in the encounter, was admitted to the Civil Hospital here.

On Saturday, they fired at a liquor shop near the Chandawali village traffic light, and half an hour later, at the BJP leader’s office. After the firing, they threatened the salesman at the liquor shop, demanding money. They allegedly left an extortion note at the BJP leader’s house.

Advertisement

According to the police, on Wednesday night, Crime Branch Uncha Gaon in-charge Sundar Singh received information that two criminals were about to arrive near Sotai village in the IMT area with weapons. The team reached the spot and cornered the two. They fired at the police and when the cops retaliated, Gurjar was injured.

“Gurjar has a criminal record, facing 12 cases, including robbery, dacoity, attempted murder, and under the Arms Act. He was arrested and jailed in July 2025 in an attempted murder case and was released two months ago,” said a spokesperson of Faridabad police.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts