Faridabad police arrest 2 men accused of firing, extortion after encounter

The Faridabad police have arrested two men accused of firing and extortion following an encounter.

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The accused had allegedly fired at BJP leader Vinod Bhati's office and demanded Rs 50 lakh in extortion.

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One of the two accused was shot in the leg during the encounter and was admitted to hospital. The police seized a pistol and impounded a motorcycle.

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According to the police, the accused were identified as Anil alias Khan Gurjar, a resident of Machhgar village; and Manish, a resident of Chandawali village in Faridabad. Gurjar, who was injured in the encounter, was admitted to the Civil Hospital here.

On Saturday, they fired at a liquor shop near the Chandawali village traffic light, and half an hour later, at the BJP leader’s office. After the firing, they threatened the salesman at the liquor shop, demanding money. They allegedly left an extortion note at the BJP leader’s house.

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According to the police, on Wednesday night, Crime Branch Uncha Gaon in-charge Sundar Singh received information that two criminals were about to arrive near Sotai village in the IMT area with weapons. The team reached the spot and cornered the two. They fired at the police and when the cops retaliated, Gurjar was injured.

“Gurjar has a criminal record, facing 12 cases, including robbery, dacoity, attempted murder, and under the Arms Act. He was arrested and jailed in July 2025 in an attempted murder case and was released two months ago,” said a spokesperson of Faridabad police.