Faridabad police arrest local leader in land grab, forgery case

The Faridabad police have arrested a local leader in a land-grab and forgery case. He was produced in a city court today and remanded in police custody for two days. The case relates to plot number 71 in Sector 35, which has been under dispute for years. Mala Sharma, a Delhi resident, bought the plot. Soon after, the owner sold the same plot to Aman Goyal. The owner died during this period.

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The police said Mala Sharma holds the original registry, while Aman Goyal was sold the land on a certified copy. Goyal allegedly tried to acquire the plot. The complainant then moved court. The case ran for years, with rulings from the Sessions Court to the High Court in her favour. The Supreme Court also ruled in her favour.

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Mala Sharma later approached the police, alleging that Aman Goyal threatened her while claiming to be a cabinet minister’s nephew. An FIR was registered against him at the Sarai Khawaja police station about two months ago.

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The police said Goyal prepared a fake backdated agreement in the name of his friend, Jitendra Parasar, to seize the plot. The document was issued in 2024 but showed proceedings dated 2023.

“After investigation, we arrested Aman Goyal, said to be a political party leader. He will be produced in court and taken on remand for further questioning. Action will be taken against all involved,” said Inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Sarai Khawaja police station.