DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Faridabad police arrest six in Rs 50-lakh cyber fraud case

Faridabad police arrest six in Rs 50-lakh cyber fraud case

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:25 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Faridabad police.
Advertisement

The Faridabad police have arrested six persons in connection with a cyber-fraud case in which Rs 50 lakh was siphoned off using the photograph of a company’s chairman and managing director (CMD) on WhatsApp. Acting promptly on receiving information about the fraud, the police managed to freeze Rs 29 lakh in the bank account into which the money had been transferred.

According to the police, a resident of Sector 28 lodged a complaint on September 17, stating that he had received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. The profile associated with the number carried a photograph of his company’s CMD. The sender instructed him to transfer Rs 1 crore to a specified bank account. Believing the message to be an instruction from the company’s CMD, he transferred Rs 50 lakh from the company’s account. He later realised that he had been defrauded and lodged a complaint at the Central Cyber Police Station in Faridabad. During the investigation, the police arrested six accused, identified as Ajay and Adnan Khan, both residents of Mumbai, and Avinash, Nasir, Jayarvan and Rizwan, all residents of Gujarat.

Advertisement

During interrogation, the police found that Ajay had set up a firm named Ajay Manpower. The firm’s bank account was passed on by Ajay to Nasir, who subsequently handed it over to Avinash. Avinash then transferred control of the account to Jayarvan, who shared access with fraudsters through Telegram. Adnan had opened the firm’s current account, while Rizwan had access to it and operated it from a hotel while facilitating the fraud. The entire amount of Rs 50 lakh obtained through the scam was deposited into this account.

Advertisement

“The accused Ajay, Nasir and Adnan have studied up to Class X, while Avinash is a graduate and Jayarvan holds a master’s degree. Ajay works in hardware supply, Avinash in medical supply and Jayarvan in property dealing. Five mobile phones have been recovered from the accused. All six were produced in a local court today and remanded in judicial custody,” a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts