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Home / Delhi / Faridabad police conduct search drive against drug traffickers

Faridabad police conduct search drive against drug traffickers

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:49 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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The police conduct a combing and search operation in the Rahul colony area on Thursday morning.
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As part of an ongoing crackdown on drug traffickers, the Faridabad police conducted a special combing and search operation in Rahul Colony during the early hours of Thursday. Seven teams from the Crime Branch were deployed for the operation, which involved more than 125 police personnel, including women officers. A dog squad and a commando team also assisted in the drive.

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Although no major consignment of narcotics was recovered during the operation, the police arrested an illegal liquor seller and seized 51 quarter-bottles of country-made liquor from his possession.

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ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said the Crime Branch teams are continuing their sustained campaign against drug smugglers and other illegal activities. As part of the initiative, seven Crime Branch teams carried out an extensive search operation in Rahul Colony in the early hours of the day. A dog squad participated in the exercise, while police teams also questioned several suspicious persons during the operation.

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“No illicit narcotics were recovered during the search operation. However, an illegal liquor seller was arrested and identified as Jugnu, a resident of Nehru Colony. The Faridabad police appeals to residents to immediately share any information regarding illicit drugs or drug smugglers operating in their area with the nearest police station. The police will continue to conduct such operations and take strict action against those involved in illegal activities,” ACP Dahiya added.

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