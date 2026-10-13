Faridabad police seize drug worth Rs13 lakh, arrest three

The Faridabad police have arrested three persons, including a South African national, in a trafficking case and seized 126.96 grams of the drug, with an estimated market value of Rs 13 lakh.

The police produced the accused in court. The South African national was remanded in police custody for five days, while the other two accused were sent to judicial custody.

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According to the police, the Crime Branch, Badarpur Border, arrested Sangam, a resident of Dayalpur village, on October 7 and recovered 126.96 grams of MDMA from his possession. A case was subsequently registered against him at the Surajkund police station.

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During interrogation, Sangam revealed that he had procured the drug from Odekamera, a South African national residing in Noida. Acting on this information, the police arrested Odekamera and another accused, Vineet, on Sunday. Vineet, a resident of Noida, had allegedly purchased around 4 grams of MDMA from Sangam for resale.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Odekamera, a South African national, had come to India on a student visa in 2019. His visa expired in 2023, after which he continued to reside illegally in Noida. We are questioning the accused about the purchase and sale of MDMA, the supply network and other persons involved in the trade,” a Faridabad police spokesperson said.