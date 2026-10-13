DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Faridabad police seize drug worth Rs13 lakh, arrest three

Faridabad police seize drug worth Rs13 lakh, arrest three

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:21 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Faridabad police.
Advertisement

The Faridabad police have arrested three persons, including a South African national, in a trafficking case and seized 126.96 grams of the drug, with an estimated market value of Rs 13 lakh.

The police produced the accused in court. The South African national was remanded in police custody for five days, while the other two accused were sent to judicial custody.

Advertisement

According to the police, the Crime Branch, Badarpur Border, arrested Sangam, a resident of Dayalpur village, on October 7 and recovered 126.96 grams of MDMA from his possession. A case was subsequently registered against him at the Surajkund police station.

Advertisement

During interrogation, Sangam revealed that he had procured the drug from Odekamera, a South African national residing in Noida. Acting on this information, the police arrested Odekamera and another accused, Vineet, on Sunday. Vineet, a resident of Noida, had allegedly purchased around 4 grams of MDMA from Sangam for resale.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Odekamera, a South African national, had come to India on a student visa in 2019. His visa expired in 2023, after which he continued to reside illegally in Noida. We are questioning the accused about the purchase and sale of MDMA, the supply network and other persons involved in the trade,” a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts