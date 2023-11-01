Faridabad set to get new police station

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The Haryana Government has decided to establish a new police station at Naveen Nagar in Faridabad.

The decision comes in response to the need for strengthening police force due to the growing population and expanding urbanisation in the region. The CM gave the sanction to the proposal on Monday.

The proposed station is aimed at enhancing law enforcement services, maintaining public order, and facilitating prompt judicial proceedings in the Naveen Nagar area. Currently, the nearest police station, Thana Palla, serves as a vital temporary outpost. However, given the distance between Thana Palla and Naveen Nagar, a dedicated police station has become imperative.

