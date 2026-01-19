Faridabad uses ‘eco vans’ to tackle AQI, leads NCR push

As Delhi NCR continues to grapple with hazardous air pollution, Faridabad is quietly demonstrating how small, dense urban forests can make a measurable difference. Over the past year, the city has developed more than 50 “eco vans” or mini urban forests, helping several pollution-hit neighbourhoods record consistently better air quality this season.

Localities such as Sectors 14, 15, 9 and 11, along with Labour Chowk — areas that suffered severe air pollution through much of 2024 and the early winter of 2025 — are now reporting average “moderate” air quality. Even on days when nearby Gurugram has recorded “severe” AQI levels, these Faridabad pockets have not crossed into the “very poor” or “severe” categories.

The initiative was launched under the Janbhagidari (public participation) programme and focuses on converting neglected community land into dense green spaces. Waste dump yards, abandoned plots and non-operational parks are being transformed into biodiversity-rich mini forests within residential sectors.

“Generally, bio-conservation zones are built outside city limits, but in NCR cities that is not possible,” said Vipul Goel, Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies Minister and MLA from Faridabad. “Instead of converting waste land into parks, we chose to build mini forests. Areas that once had garbage dumps are now green oases, and within a year the impact is visible.”

The project began as a pilot in Faridabad and is now being considered for replication in neighbouring Gurugram. Authorities are working with dedicated teams to identify and reclaim illegal dumping sites across the city. The district administration aims to create at least 500 such mini forests across Faridabad.

The most recent eco van at Labour Chowk was developed after clearing approximately seven tonnes of accumulated waste. According to residents of the area, the transformation has also helped curb illegal dumping.

“There used to be a constant stench because of garbage dumping,” said an office bearer of the Faridabad RWA Federation. “Since the forest came up, even the dumping mafia has been deterred. RWAs are actively participating in plantation drives, and we want this model extended to industrial zones, which are among the most polluted.”

An average eco van spans between 500 and 1,000 square yards, though sizes range from as small as 100 square yards to as large as 4,000 square yards. Each forest typically contains 200–250 trees and is divided into three ecological zones: woodland, wetland and grassland.

“These zones are designed to promote biodiversity,” Goel said. “Along with native birds, we are now seeing small migratory birds such as warblers in the wetlands, sparrows in grasslands and even cuckoos in the woodland areas.”

Encouraged by visible environmental gains, resident welfare associations are now offering additional land within residential sectors to expand the programme, strengthening Faridabad’s position as a rare urban counterpoint to NCR’s worsening air crisis.