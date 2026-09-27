Faridabad woman dies after inhaling toxic septic tank fumes

A 32-year-old woman died after being exposed to toxic gas from a septic tank in an unauthorised colony near Sector 8 here, six days after she rushed to the aid of her husband, who had collapsed after inhaling the fumes.

According to family members, the woman, Annu, heard her husband Sachin fall inside the bathroom on September 20 and rushed to check on him. Sachin had gone to bathe when he noticed a foul smell coming from a manhole connected to the septic tank in one corner of the bathroom. As soon as he opened the manhole, toxic gas escaped and he collapsed on the spot.

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Annu began preparing to take him to hospital and was helping him get dressed when she too was overcome by the fumes and collapsed inside the house shortly afterwards. The incident triggered panic among family members and neighbours, who rushed Sachin to hospital first, followed by Annu. Both had been undergoing treatment since September 20. Annu’s condition remained critical throughout her treatment and she died on Friday night, plunging the family into mourning. Sachin remains under treatment but is stated to be out of danger.

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The couple got married in 2021 and have a two-and-a-half-year-old son. Annu lived with Sachin, their son and her parents-in-law. Sachin works with a private company. Her death has left the family with the additional responsibility of caring for their toddler.

The police said the woman’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family. A probe into the incident is underway. The toxic gas leak from the septic tank is believed, at this stage, to have caused the incident.