Farmer Unions announce July 21 Delhi rally against India-US trade deal

BKU (Charuni) has intensified its outreach campaign across villages to mobilise farmers for the nationwide Kisan Mahapanchayat scheduled to be held at Delhi's Kisan Ghat on July 21 against the India-US trade deal.

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BKU leaders are holding meetings with farmers in villages, urging them to reach Delhi in large number.

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In this series a meeting was organised in Dhand on Sunday.

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A national-level Kisan Mahapanchayat is being organised on the call of the Desh Bachao Morcha, where farmers from across the country will announce the next phase of their agitation demanding the cancellation of the proposed trade deal, said Vikram Kasana, state youth president, BKU (Charuni).

"Union leaders have been visiting several villages to urge farmers to reach Delhi in large numbers. If the trade deal is implemented, it would directly affect farmers, livestock rearers and small traders by encouraging foreign companies," he added.

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He urged the government to reconsider the agreement in the larger interest of farmers and the nation.

Gurnam Singh Faral, district Kaithal president of BKU (Charuni), said that if the government refuses to withdraw the trade deal, farmers from across the country will announce a major agitation against the Centre government.

"Farmers would not accept any policy or agreement that adversely affects agriculture, food security or our interests," he added.

The BKU leaders warned that if the government ignores the farmers' demands, the Morcha would intensify its agitation.