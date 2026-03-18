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Home / Delhi / Faster, smoother commutes ahead with new road upgrades

Faster, smoother commutes ahead with new road upgrades

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:11 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Daily travel across the capital is set to become faster and less stressful, with the Delhi Government approving two major road projects aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity for commuters.

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Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Cabinet cleared the long-pending Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor and a six-lane elevated road with underpasses along MB Road—both expected to benefit lakhs of residents who face traffic bottlenecks every day.

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For commuters travelling between East and South Delhi, the Barapullah extension is likely to be a game changer. Once completed, it will allow signal-free movement from Mayur Vihar to AIIMS, cutting travel time significantly. At present, this stretch often sees heavy congestion, particularly around Sarai Kale Khan and Ring Road, leading to long delays during peak hours.

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Officials said the new link will make daily office commutes smoother and more predictable, while also helping those travelling to key locations such as hospitals, railway stations and commercial hubs.

In South Delhi, residents who regularly use MB Road, one of the busiest and most congested stretches, can also expect relief. The approved project includes elevated roads and underpasses that will help streamline traffic movement between areas such as Saket, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar and Pul Prahladpur. By separating through traffic from local vehicles, the project aims to ease pressure on intersections and improve overall flow. The projects are also expected to bring everyday benefits such as lower fuel consumption and reduced vehicle idling.

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