Father’s Day-2026: From fine dining to poetry nights, here’s how Delhi can celebrate this weekend

There is perhaps no relationship quite like that between a father and a child — one built on quiet sacrifices, unspoken support and countless life lessons delivered without fanfare. As International Father's Day, celebrated on the third Sunday of June, arrives this weekend, Delhi is offering plenty of opportunities to return some of that love.

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Whether your father enjoys gourmet dining, theatre, poetry, hands-on experiences or simply spending quality time with family, the Capital has something special in store for everyone.

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A fine-dining tribute

For families looking to mark the occasion with an indulgent culinary experience, Avartana at ITC Maurya presents a specially curated nine-course Father's Day lunch. Widely regarded as one of Delhi's most innovative fine-dining destinations, the restaurant combines modern techniques with traditional South Indian flavours.

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The thoughtfully paced meal, complemented by carefully selected beverage pairings, promises an immersive gastronomic journey, ideal for celebrating the man who has spent years putting everyone else's needs first.

When words say what we often don't

Not every Father's Day celebration has to revolve around food. For those looking to honour their fathers through memories and emotions, The Social House is hosting "Papa Kehte Hain", a special poetry and storytelling evening dedicated to fatherhood.

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The event will feature live performances centred around childhood memories, sacrifices, life lessons and the countless moments that define the father-child bond. It also offers an opportunity to engage with Delhi's growing literary community while reflecting on relationships that often remain under-expressed.

Laugh, Reflect and Relate with 'Papa Ji'

Theatre lovers can head to Alliance Française, where StillAStory Theatre will stage 'Papa Ji', a humorous yet poignant compilation of three stories exploring fatherhood from different perspectives.

The production includes Chaar Bete by Harishankar Parsai, Antaraal, and Papa Ji by Rajat Kumar Sharma. Through satire, humour and emotional storytelling, the play examines family dynamics, ageing, authority and relationships, offering audiences both laughter and reflection.

For fathers with a sweet tooth

Chocolate lovers can spend the day at Fabelle's Chocolate Masterclass at ITC Maurya. The interactive experience takes participants through the journey of chocolate-making, from cocoa bean to finished dessert.

Guests can enjoy guided tastings, learn tempering techniques from expert chocolatiers and even create their own plated chocolate dessert. The session offers a unique way for families to bond while learning a new skill together.

A grand Father's Day brunch

For those willing to drive a little beyond Delhi's borders, Spectra at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, is hosting a special Father's Day brunch featuring live culinary stations, international cuisine, signature beverages and entertainment.

Designed as a family-friendly celebration, the brunch focuses on creating memorable moments while bringing together multiple generations around the dining table.

Make something personal

Sometimes the most meaningful gifts are handmade. Families with young children can participate in a Father's Day DIY Photo Frame and Clay Charms Workshop at Pastels by ASJ Art Studio, Gurguram, where participants will create customised memory frames using paints, clay embellishments, textures and personal photographs.

The beginner-friendly workshop provides all materials and allows participants to leave with a keepsake that fathers can cherish long after the celebrations end.

More than just a day

While Father's Day may officially last only a day, its significance lies in recognising the everyday acts of care that often go unnoticed. From helping with homework and teaching life skills to standing silently in support during difficult times, fathers frequently express love through actions rather than words.

This weekend, whether through a lavish meal, a theatre performance, a poetry session or a handmade gift, Delhi offers numerous ways to say a simple but meaningful thank you.

After all, fathers rarely ask for much, perhaps just a little time together.