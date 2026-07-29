Fatty liver emerging new health challenge: AIIMS

As India works towards the World Health Organisation's goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, doctors at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Tuesday cautioned that viral hepatitis is no longer the country's only major liver health challenge, with fatty liver disease emerging as another silent epidemic affecting millions.

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Marking World Hepatitis Day, observed on July 28, specialists from the Department of Gastroenterology said hepatitis continues to claim lives despite being largely preventable and treatable. This year's global theme, “Hepatitis: Let's break it down”, focuses on removing stigma, misinformation and healthcare barriers that prevent people from accessing prevention, testing and treatment services.

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Doctors said India remains among the countries carrying the highest burden of viral hepatitis. An estimated 40 million people in the country are living with chronic hepatitis B infection, while another 6 to 12 million have chronic hepatitis C. They said hepatitis B and C remain the leading viral causes of cirrhosis, liver cancer and hepatitis-related deaths, even as diagnosis and treatment coverage continue to lag behind the disease burden.

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Stressing the need for vaccination, testing and timely treatment, AIIMS experts also drew attention to the rapid rise of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They cited recent Indian research suggesting that more than one third of Indians have fatty liver disease, with the condition increasingly linked to obesity, diabetes, unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles. Alarmingly, they noted that nearly 35 per cent of children are also affected, often without symptoms in the early stages.

The concern is echoed by recent Indian studies. A nationwide Phenome India cohort study found an age-adjusted MASLD prevalence of 38.9 per cent, while researchers observed that liver fibrosis was more common among older adults, people with diabetes and those with obesity. Another multicentre MAP study involving over 13,000 adults attending diabetes and endocrine clinics reported MASLD in 68.2 per cent of participants, highlighting major regional differences and calling for targeted screening and prevention strategies.

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Dr Pramod Garg, Head of the Department of Gastroenterology, AIIMS, New Delhi, said liver damage is no longer driven by viral infections alone. Alcohol use, obesity, diabetes and unhealthy lifestyles are increasingly contributing to cirrhosis and liver cancer. They pointed to Indian studies showing alcohol, viral hepatitis and fatty liver disease as the leading causes of cirrhosis, while warning that alcohol remains the most common cause of acute on chronic liver failure, a condition associated with very high mortality.

Dr Shalimar urged people to adopt preventive measures, including hepatitis B vaccination, access to safe drinking water, regular exercise, healthy eating, avoiding unnecessary medicines and alcohol and getting tested if they fall into high-risk groups such as healthcare workers, pregnant women, people with previous blood transfusions and family members of hepatitis B patients.

Separately, at a World Hepatitis Day conference in the Capital, public health experts renewed calls for universal screening, stronger adult hepatitis B immunisation, improved maternal healthcare and equitable access to diagnosis and treatment.

Padma Bhushan Dr (Prof) SK Sarin, Senior Professor, Department of Hepatology and Director, ILBS, said, “India's next priority must be to expand adult hepatitis B immunisation, encourage early diagnosis, eliminate stigma and ensure timely treatment for every patient. Preventing hepatitis is no longer only about scientific progress. It is about reaching every individual with the care they need, so that no one is left behind in India's journey towards eliminating viral hepatitis.”