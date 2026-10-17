Feel the divine through touch: Delhi pandals make space for all

For a person with visual impairment, seeing Goddess Durga at a crowded pandal can mean imagining the idol from descriptions. At the Sarbojanin Durga Pooja Society on Pandara Road, a miniature replica of the deity offers a different possibility: experiencing her features through touch.

The initiative is part of an effort to make Durga Puja more accessible to persons with disabilities and people with reduced mobility, allowing them to participate in the festivities with greater independence and dignity.

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“Everybody wants to be part of this celebration. No matter how our body ages, we should still feel a part of the social fabric,” Sminu Jindal, founder-chairperson of accessibility organisation Svayam, told The Tribune.

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Svayam, in partnership with the United Nations in India and UNESCO, is taking the initiative forward for a second year, working with Durga Puja committees across Delhi-NCR to make festival spaces more inclusive. The programme was inaugurated at the Pandara Road pandal on Friday in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, UN Resident Coordinator Stefan Priesner and UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia Director and Representative Tim Curtis.

The arrangements go beyond ramps and wheelchair access. They include tactile features, accessible signage, designated seating, quieter spaces for visitors sensitive to sensory stimulation and sensitisation of volunteers to the needs of people with disabilities.

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At Pandara Road, the miniature idol is among the features Jindal particularly admires. The pandal is also planning sign language interpretation and performances by visually impaired schoolchildren, bringing accessibility into the cultural programme rather than limiting it to physical infrastructure.

“The whole idea is that the cultural programme is now being opened to many more people,” she said.

For Jindal, accessibility is not merely about getting through a doorway. It is also about being able to stay, participate and enjoy an occasion without feeling that one’s presence inconveniences others.

“People should have corners or places where they can sit in peace without feeling that they are becoming obtrusive for the rest of the population that’s moving around,” she said, emphasising the importance of providing spaces where visitors can enjoy the festivities at their own pace.

The need becomes particularly evident during crowded celebrations, when narrow passages, uneven surfaces and the absence of seating can turn a religious visit into a difficult experience. For people with sensory or intellectual disabilities, the noise and density of a festival crowd can pose additional challenges.

Jindal acknowledged that accessibility cannot mean eliminating every difficulty at every hour. Visitors with autism and other intellectual disabilities, for instance, may find it easier to attend during quieter periods. The objective, she said, is to make organisers and visitors more sensitive to different needs while creating opportunities for participation.

Across Delhi-NCR, participating committees are introducing measures suited to their venues. At Cooperative Ground Durga Puja Samity in CR Park, the main route from the drop-off point to the pandal has been levelled and wheelchairs are available. Dakshin Delhi Kalibari Association in RK Puram is providing bilingual signage and plans temporary ramps wherever there are changes in level.

In Noida’s Sector 61, Balaka Bengali Cultural Association plans reserved seating during cultural programmes, assistance during Pushpanjali and tables for visitors with reduced mobility during bhog. Bangiya Parishad in Gurugram plans a designated hour with reduced sensory stimulation and quiet rooms throughout the day. At Durgotsab GK-II, where Braille signage and quiet rooms were introduced last year, Svayam will conduct volunteer sensitisation.

Jindal, who has used a wheelchair since an accident at the age of 11, said the larger purpose was to ensure that disability or age did not determine whether someone could take part in community life. As populations age and families change, she said, accessible public spaces will become increasingly important.