Feeling fine, but bit tired: Wangchuk

The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar entered its 12th day on Wednesday, with educationist Sonam Wangchuk continuing his hunger strike for the fourth consecutive day, saying he was feeling “ok, bit tired though”.

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Fresh health updates released by the party and Wangchuk showed that he had lost around 2 kg since starting his hunger strike.

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According to the latest medical readings shared by the organisers on Wednesday afternoon, his blood sugar was recorded at 64 mg/dL, blood pressure at 110/90 mmHg and heart rate at 77 beats per minute.

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Earlier, the CJP had said doctors were regularly monitoring his blood pressure, oxygen saturation, blood sugar levels and other vital parameters, while noting that his blood pressure had been consistently falling.

In a message posted on X, Wangchuk said, “Day 4 update… I’m feeling ok, bit tired though. Doctor said BP was low. I’ll increase water and salt intake. Sugar level is low at 66, but that’s because of no food for 3 days. As ketosis takes over, body starts consuming fats, etc. In prolonged fast, it may consume muscles and organs resulting in death, but I’m nowhere near that. My weight has gone down by 2 kgs… a loss of some 650 gm per day and that’s also normal.”

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He said, “My inconveniences are nothing compared to the 20+ students who gave their lives & the five youths who died in Ladakh last September. Thanks for all your support Jai Hind.”

As the protest continued, students, farmers, social activists and supporters kept arriving at Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with the movement.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the health of several participants was becoming a matter of concern, but maintained that the agitation would remain peaceful. He said the campaign had moved beyond a single protest or resignation demand.

“We are not here just for the protest or just for one resignation. We are here to change the political discourse of India. We are here for some major reforms that we will work on going forward,” he said.

On Wednesday, social activists Yogendra Yadav, Anjali Bharadwaj, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagrika Ghosh also joined the demonstrators at Jantar Mantar.