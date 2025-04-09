Female bike rider’s death: Car driver held in Gurugram
The Gurugram police have arrested the car driver, who was booked for killing a woman motorcycle rider, Somita Singh (28), in an accident at Leopard Trail road in Pandala here.
The victim had died after her motorcycle collided with a car on Sunday. The deceased worked as a software developer at a Noida-based firm and had come for a ride with a women’s group of motorcyclists from Noida to Gurugram.
Her father, in his complaint, alleged that Somita died after falling off the two-wheeler. He said necessary action should be taken against the motorcycle rider group firm and its operator. On his complaint, a case was registered at the Badshahpur police station. The police had impounded the car on Monday.
“We have arrested the car driver, Jai Yadav (34). We are questioning him,” said a police spokesperson.