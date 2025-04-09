DT
Female bike rider's death: Car driver held in Gurugram

The Gurugram police have arrested the car driver, who was booked for killing a woman motorcycle rider, Somita Singh (28), in an accident at Leopard Trail road in Pandala here. The victim had died after her motorcycle collided with a...
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:09 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
Victim Somita Singh.
The Gurugram police have arrested the car driver, who was booked for killing a woman motorcycle rider, Somita Singh (28), in an accident at Leopard Trail road in Pandala here.

The victim had died after her motorcycle collided with a car on Sunday. The deceased worked as a software developer at a Noida-based firm and had come for a ride with a women’s group of motorcyclists from Noida to Gurugram.

Her father, in his complaint, alleged that Somita died after falling off the two-wheeler. He said necessary action should be taken against the motorcycle rider group firm and its operator. On his complaint, a case was registered at the Badshahpur police station. The police had impounded the car on Monday.

“We have arrested the car driver, Jai Yadav (34). We are questioning him,” said a police spokesperson.

